HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is now accepting applications for those looking to join its academy and other law enforcement programs.

PSP’s Bureau of Training and Education is recruiting for the 169th, 170th, and 171st Cadet Classes for the current testing cycle examination which is scheduled to close on July 31.

Troopers are also accepting applications for a Law and Leadership Program through April 14. The program is a free camp modeled after police academies for anyone considering a career in law enforcement.

Anyone applying to the State Police Academy must be at least 20 years of age by the date their application is completed. Applicants must be at least 21 years old and cannot apply if they are 40 years old or older, before their appointment as State Police Cadets.

Graduates of the academy can earn a starting base salary of $65,763 as a state trooper and their dependents are eligible for no-cost medical, dental, vision, and prescription drug coverage.

More information about the PSP Academy and the Law and Leadership Program can be found on the Pennsylvania State Police website.