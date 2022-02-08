HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time in history, Pennsylvania’s general assembly officially took up the legalization of recreational marijuana. A Senate hearing discussed it on Monday, Feb. 7, and it may not be imminent, but because of the money it could generate, it may be inevitable.

The district attorney from Warren County, Rob Greene, wants Pennsylvania to give recreational marijuana a green light. “Get on board. Start the regulation. Do it the right way and lead rather than follow what the trend is,” Greene said.

But Philadelphia City councilman, Curtis Jones, worries about the message legalization sends. “Just what we need, more intoxicants in the inner city. I’d rather you send me more books or fruits and vegetables to feed our kids,” Jones said.

The hearing on Monday mostly supported legalization. Philadelphia State Representative Amen Brown says people are already doing it, so the state should oversee it.

“They have access to it already, so lets make sure we give them a quality safe product to where they can wake up the next morning after they have a good time,” Brown said.

The PA Family Institute thinks otherwise, and says letting the good times roll is a bad idea.

“There are representatives and senators in this building that say marijuana is harmless, it’s as harmless as it gets. That’s not the case. It’s a false look at science, and look at the evidence, it’s an addictive and harmful drug,” said Dan Bartkowiak, PA Family Institute.

Pennsylvania’s Chief of Police Association is also opposed. It has seen predictions that legalizing could generate a billion dollars for the state and they wonder, at what cost?

“How do you put a price tag on a loved one whose lost in a traffic fatality or serious incident,” said Scott Bohn, executive director of the association.

Senate Republican leadership says recreational pot is not a top priority right now, but Senator Mike Regan thinks he can change the minds of his GOP colleagues.

“A lot of Republicans out there think people aren’t for it. Well, ok, we’ll do a poll in your district and we’ll tell you exactly how people feel about this,” Senator Regan said.

Senator Dan Laughlin (R-Erie) says the state should tax and regulate and make pot safer. Yes, there is money to be made, but that’s not his priority.

To those who feel legalization sends the wrong message, Senator Laughlin says, “I think they probably shouldn’t drink in front of their children then.”

Senator Regan promises at least two more hearing, including one with states that have already legalized to see what problems they have experienced.