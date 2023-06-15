EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —More than 5,300 postal employees were attacked by dogs in the United States in 2022. Pennsylvania ranks 4th in the country.

To spread awareness the US Postal Service is sharing tips for dog owners as part of National USPS Dog Bite Awareness Week.

One bite is one too many.

Many attacks reported by letter carriers come from dog owners who say “My dog won’t bite.”

The dogs at this home in South Scranton are saying hello as this letter carrier delivers mail on Hickory Street.

Thankfully, they were inside the home and the homeowner didn’t open the door for the mailman, but that’s not always the case.

“There’s always the potential of a dog bite whenever there is a dog on a property that a carrier is servicing. The carrier is always going to be the stranger to the property and the dog is always going to want to protect the property and the property owner, so each delivery that has a dog owner is a potential hazard,” said Tukishia Minor the customer service manager at USPS in Scranton.

Carriers have tools to alert them to dogs on their routes.

Overall PA saw an increase of 32 attacks to 313 in 2022. From nips and bites to vicious attacks, aggressive dog behavior poses a serious threat to postal employees and the public.

Tukishia Minor the manager of customer service at the Scranton Post Office was a letter carrier for 6 years and is a dog owner herself.

She shares a tip with 28/22 news for letter carriers who may need a signature for a certified package on their route.

“If you hear a dog barking when you’re knocking on the door, and that customer has a screen door, you want to put your foot at the bottom of the screen door so the dog can’t potentially push open the door while the customer is there,” added Minor.

Homeowners should secure their dog before opening their door to sign for a package.

Other tips keep dogs inside the house or behind a fence until after the mail was delivered and the letter carrier has left.

Even pets on a leash could be a potential danger to a carrier, so don’t walk up to your mail carrier while walking your dog.

“I got bit once walking down the street and it was a dog on a leash,” continued Minor.

Pet owners also should remind their children not to take mail directly from a letter carrier as the dog may view the carrier as a threat.

And it’s frowned upon for a postal worker to carry treats on their runs or even pet your dog.

“Also even when you are familiar with a dog, it could be a dog’s bad day they have them,” says Minor.

When a carrier feels unsafe, mail service could be halted.

Not only for the dog owner but for the entire neighborhood.

Mail will have to be picked up at the post office and it won’t resume until the aggressive dog is properly restrained.

So do your neighbors a favor and don’t let the dogs out.

It’s National USPS Dog Bite Awareness Week and a campaign runs Sunday, June 4, through Saturday, June 10.

This year’s theme is “Even good dogs have bad days.” Spread the news of the campaign with the hashtag #dogbiteawareness.