HARRISBURG, P.a. (WETM) — A bill that would gradually increase the minimum wage in Pennsylvania to $15 was passed in the House.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed House Bill 1500 with bipartisan support. If passed by the Senate, the minimum wage in Pennsylvania will increase to $15 an hour by 2026, and the tipped wage would be 60% of the minimum wage.

Under this bill, the minimum wage would increase to $11 an hour by January 1, 2024; $13 an hour by January 1, 2025; and $15 an hour by January 1, 2026. Starting in 2027, the minimum wage would be indexed to inflation.

“It’s about time. No more games and no more waiting; the people of Pennsylvania deserve a minimum wage that is fair and competitive with our neighboring states,” said state Rep. Jason Dawkins, D-Phila. “There’s still a lot of work to do, but I’m pleased with the direction we’re headed.”

This bill passed in the House with 103 votes in favor of it and 100 votes against it. The bill was sponsored by state Rep. Dawkins and is a companion bill to Senate Bill 743, which was introduced by state Sen. Dan Laughlin, chair of the Senate Republican Policy Committee.