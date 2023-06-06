WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to more than four years in prison for his involvement in the breach at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Jorden Mink, 29, of Oakdale, was sentenced in the District of Columbia to 51 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release for assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon — a felony — as well as theft of government property and aiding and abetting.

According to court documents, Mink used a baseball bat to shatter a window in the Capitol Building, entered the building through that broken window, and started removing property including chairs. Mink handed the property to individuals in the crowd on the exterior of the building.

Footage allegedly showed other individuals handing out property such as a lamp and drawers through the same window after it was shattered by Mink. Mink was also seen striking an adjacent window repeatedly with a baseball bat, in an apparent attempt to shatter it.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mink was seen in video surveillance engaging in assaultive conduct, spitting at officers guarding one of the doors and then throwing several objects at them – including a traffic cone, a large rectangular-shaped object (possibly a step or drawer), and a stick.

Mink then appears armed with a long pole, which he uses to violently and repeatedly strike the officers at the entrance, hitting their shields at least five times. After a few minutes, in an apparent reaction to smoke or pepper spray, the crowd temporarily retreats backward 15 to 25 feet, allowing the officers to exit the lower west terrace area and respond to the protestors.

Mink was arrested on January 19, 2021, in McKees Rocks, PA.

In the 28 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 320 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.