Pennsylvania Lottery sets new record for sales and profit

MIDDLETOWN — On Monday, Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced they generated a record profit of more than $1.3 billion in the 2020-21 fiscal year to help senior residents of the Commonwealth.

This is the 10th consecutive year the Lottery has generated more than $1 billion for senior programs such as property tax and rent rebates, free and reduced-fare transportation, prescription assistance, and more.

The record profit was largely driven by their record sales of more than $5.3 billion in traditional games, which include Scratch-Off tickets and Draw Games like Powerball and Mega Millions.

Meanwhile, the Lottery recorded another record of nearly $887 million in sales from online play, which have become very popular with players since launching in May 2018.

“We are extremely proud that we kept funds flowing to programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians during a year when many sorely needed this assistance,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Our team is very passionate about our mission of responsibly generating funds for our commonwealth’s older residents. We are hard at work to make sure that we keep this momentum going and build on this success.”

The true fiscal year ran from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Other overall highlights include:

• Sales of Scratch-Off games — which account for over 70 percent of total traditional sales — totaled a record of more than $3.7 billion, up over 17 percent from the previous year and surpassing the previous record of more than $3.2 billion in 2019-20

• Sales of Draw Games — including Wild Ball, Treasure Hunt, Cash 5 with Quick Cash, Powerball, and Mega Millions — totaled more than $1.3 billion for the fiscal year, an increase of 21 percent from the previous year’s total

• The Lottery’s $887 million in online play was an increase of over 21 percent from the prior fiscal year

• Sales of Monitor Games, such as Keno and Xpress Sports games, totaled an estimated $54.9 million this fiscal year, an increase of two percent from the previous fiscal year

• Traditional game prizes paid winners a record of over $3.5 billion, an increase of nearly $612.4 million

• More than $772.1 million in prizes were paid out to winners of online Lottery games, an increase of $135 million from the prior fiscal year

• More than 9,600 licensed Lottery retailers statewide — many of whom are small and family-owned businesses — earned an estimated $329.1 million in sales commissions, an increase of $71.6 million from the previous fiscal year.

