HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania drivers are legally required to clear their cars of snow or ice before hitting the roads.

Governor Tom Wolf signed HB 1094 in July 2022 after it was unanimously passed in the legislature.

The law says drivers must make “reasonable efforts to remove accumulated ice or snow from the motor vehicle or motor carrier vehicle, including the hood, trunk and roof of the motor vehicle or motor carrier vehicle, within 24 hours after the cessation of the falling snow or ice.”

The law does not apply for vehicles en route to remove snow or ice, though police may pull over those drivers if they believe the accumulation is a threat to other drivers.

When snow or ice is dislodged or falls from a moving vehicle or motor carrier vehicle and strikes another vehicle or pedestrian causing death or serious bodily injury, the operator of the vehicle from which the snow or ice is dislodged or falls from will be subject to a fine of not less than $200 nor more than $1,500 for each offense.

The bill also creates a Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee consisting of the Secretary of Transportation, Chairman of the Public Utility Commission, Turnpike Commission chairman, State Police chairman, Senate and House transportation committee chairs and minority chairs, and 23 members of the public from various associations and committees.

The law was proposed by Senator Lisa Boscola (D-Lehigh/Northampton) as “Christie’s Law” in honor of Christine Lambert of Palmer Township. Lambert died after a large piece of ice dislodged from a passing box truck and crashed through her windshield on Christmas Day in 2005.