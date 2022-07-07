HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania House leadership outlined key points in their proposed budget plan Thursday afternoon.

Speaker of the PA House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) on Thursday says the proposed budget deal both responsibly saves and invests money, as well as plans for the future.

“I think that’s a huge benefit that we have thanks to the financial position that the state is currently in,” said Cutler.

Pennsylvania’s rainy-day fund will have $5 billion at the conclusion of the budget process, according to Cutler

Republican House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) and Appropriations Chair Stan Saylor (R-York) highlighted environmental, education, and mental health funding in the proposed deal. Rep. Saylor said the budget puts $100 million into mental health to avoid tragedies that have occurred across the country.

The exact timing of the House budget vote is unclear at this time.

One lobbyist tells abc27’s Dennis Owens that the budget is “clear as mud,” while senate staffers are preparing for a long night on Thursday.

An announcement on the budget was expected to come Thursday or Friday on Pennsylvania’s state budget, which was due June 30 but has not yet been passed. On Thursday morning House Appropriations Chair Matt Bradford called the talks “frustrating” and that it’s time for “leaders to lead.”

Bradford said issues such as the University of Pittsburgh’s fetal issue research is holding up the deal. Bradford says Democrats are ready to vote for a budget and a vote should happen soon, but it’s not known if that will happen.

Earlier in the week, it appeared that Republicans and Democrats were nearing a deal, ironing out some sticking points like education spending. On Thursday, though, Senate Republicans issued a statement indicating a potential deadlock.

The budget was due one week ago on June 30.