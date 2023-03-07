HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro called on the General Assembly to help increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour during his budget address.

“Let’s treat workers with the respect they deserve and finally raise the minimum wage,” said Shapiro.

The state’s current minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, something Shapiro says is “not a livable wage in 2023.”

“Our minimum wage makes it harder for Pennsylvania to compete and hasn’t been raised in 14 years,” said Shapiro.

Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is lower than that of 30 other states, including all of its surrounding states.

“We’re facing a workforce shortage and higher competition in the job market,” said Shapiro. “Businesses get this – that’s why so many of them aren’t sitting back and waiting for us to act – they’re raising wages aggressively from department stores to diners. So I’m asking you, respectfully, to work with me to finally – finally – raise the minimum wage to 15 dollars

an hour.”

Shapiro did not lay out a timeline for any increases to the minimum wage during the speech. Legislation has been proposed during the session to increase the minimum wage.

“Enough is enough – let’s raise the minimum wage,” said Shapiro.