​HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Board of Commissioners have approved a fee increase for fishing licenses and various other licenses and permits for the 2023 license year.

This year’s increase is the first time Pennsylvania fishing license prices have increased since 2005.

The price of the most common fishing license and permits, a Resident Annual Fishing License, Trout Permit, and Combination Trout/Lake Erie Permit, would increase by $2.50 each.

Separate increases would be applied to other license and permit categories for non-residents, seniors, and tourists. If approved, revenues from these fee increases are expected to generate an estimated $2.5 million annually for the PFBC’s Fish Fund to support fishing related programs.

In a separate action, the Board gave final approval to fee adjustments associated with several categories of boat titles, licenses, and permits. Many of these administrative fees, such as those related to the issuing of title certificates, cast net permits, and penalties for uncollectable checks, have not been updated since the 1980s or 1990s. Revenues from these fee increases are expected to generate an estimated $30,000 annually for the Fish Fund and $1.2 million for the PFBC’s Boat Fund to support boating related programs.

In accordance with Act 56 of 2020, which provided the PFBC with the authorization to set fees, the proposed fee adjustments must be given preliminary approval by the Board, be presented during a public hearing, and given final approval by the Board.

Also, in accordance with Act 56, after final Board approval, the fee adjustments will be shared with the Pennsylvania House and Senate Game and Fisheries Committees for their review.