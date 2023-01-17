HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) — The 2023 PA Farm show officially wrapped up on Saturday, Jan. 14.

“In Pennsylvania, agriculture is our heritage,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. It’s the food on our tables. It’s the foundation of our economy. It’s our future. Our roots and the progress we have planted and nourished have been on display for the past eight days. We are truly Rooted in Progress.”

From those delicious farm show milkshakes, to seeing what kind of businesses Pennsylvania has to offer, and to seeing all those amazing farm animals, the PA Farm Show was truly memorable for all who attended.

The Department of Agriculture crunched some of the sale numbers, which can be seen below:

PA FFA Foundation 20,000 slices of pizza, and 13,000 lemons squeezed to make lemonade

PA State Beekeepers Association 515 gallons of honey ice cream served by volunteers putting in 1,200+ hours

PA Livestock Association 40,000 pounds of products, prepared and served by 250 volunteers

PA Maple Syrup Producers Council 60-80 pounds of maple candy a day, using 2,000 lbs of cotton candy mix, served by 150 volunteers

State Horticultural Association of Pennsylvania 54,000 cider donuts, 4,700 apple dumplings, 7,000 gallons of cider, 5,000 bags of cotton candy, and 60 bushels of apples sold by 360 volunteers

Mushroom Farmers of Pennsylvania 8,645 pounds of mushrooms sold

PA Cooperative Potato Growers 20,000 lbs. of French fries,12,000 lbs. of baking potatoes, 3,600 dozen pierogies with 2,000 lbs of sauteed onions, and 18,000 lbs of donut mix, served by workers putting in 6,500 hours

PA Dairymen’s Association 18,580 gallons of dairy milkshakes, 8,200 pounds of mozzarella for cheese cubes, and grilled cheese sandwiches using 324 pounds of butter, 1,200 loaves of bread, and 320 pounds of cheese slices

PA Vegetable Growers Association Over 5,600 blooming onions, 7,500 servings of batter-dipped vegetables, 3,000 corn dogs, 1,200 corn nuggets, 700 berries battered Oreo servings, 2,000 of fried pickles, 3,300 funnel cakes, 2,000 bowls of soup, 3,500 cups of berry-infused water, 3,600 cups of raspberry lemonade, 5,700 cups of Strawberry Surprise slush — all served by 300-plus shifts of volunteers putting in 2,000+ hours.



The 2023 PA Farm Show offered up one million square feet of fun, education, heritage, inspiration, and innovation under one roof.