Pennsylvania COVID transmission rates surpass Florida in 7-day cases per 100K

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows Pennsylvania’s seven-day case rate per 100,000 is higher than that of Florida and a number of other states despite the state’s recent passage of a major vaccination milestone.

The report, last updated on Sept. 26, 2021, shows that Pennsylvania recorded a seven-day case rate of 254.5 per 100,000 versus the 248.3 cases per 100,000 in Florida. In fact, Pennsylvania topped nearly 25 other states including New Jersey and Maryland.

The report comes days after Governor Tom Wolf shared a major vaccination milestone in the fight against the Pandemic, stating that 85% of Pennsylvanians aged 18-years and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, Sept. 24, Pennsylvania reported an additional 5,071 positive new COVID-19 cases 662 patients in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10 – Sept. 16 stood at 8.9%.

Governor Wolf has repeatedly encouraged Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated against COVID-19, stating, “the data shows that compared to unvaccinated people, fully vaccinated individuals are seven times less likely to get COVID-19 and eight times less likely to die from COVID-19. We cannot stress the importance of getting vaccinated enough.”

But those numbers could reverse course. On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that so-called “booster shots” of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will be available for certain adults who were fully vaccinated by Pfizer at least six months ago. For a list of eligible recipients, click here.

Still need help getting a COVID-19 vaccine? Visit abc27.com/vaccine for details on where you can get yours and the answers to your burning questions.