(WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf held his final budget address to a joint session of the General Assembly at the State Capitol, outlining his budget plan for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Highlights of the Governor’s nearly 900-page proposal includes billions in education funding, changes to the cash bail system, raising the state minimum wage and teacher minimum wage, and funding for mental health care.

The Governor’s full budget proposal can be read below:

The Governor’s budget address will be followed by hearings by the House and Senate appropriation committees going into the July 1 budget deadline.

The Governor’s full speech can be re-watched here.