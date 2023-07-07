PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry on Friday announced charges involving five Jehovah’s Witness members who allegedly abused their “positions of trust.”

The charges in these cases have been filed in the corresponding counties of Philadelphia, Delaware, Butler, Allegheny, and Northampton.

“Children are some of our most vulnerable members of society,” said Henry. “And they should be nurtured and protected. But instead of protecting these children, the defendants violated and abused them.”

The defendants are being prosecuted by the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General for the following alleged offenses:

David Balosa , 62, of Philadelphia, is alleged to have sexually assaulted a young girl when she was just 4-years-old. The Attorney Generla’s office alleges Balosa became close to a family in his congregation after moving to the United States. “They welcomed him, and even allowed him to stay in their home where he had access to the young victim and sexually assaulted her.” Balosa is charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault, Indecent Assault, and Corruption of Minors.

a mentor to a 16-year-old boy whom he knew through his Jehovah’s Witness congregation when he lived in Allegheny County. He spent extended periods of time with the child during which he proceeded to engage in inappropriate sexual conversations and inappropriate touching.” Booth is charged with Indecent Assault and Corruption of Minors.

“The details of these crimes are sad and disturbing, facts which are made even more abhorrent because the defendants used their faith communities or their own families to gain access to victims,” said Henry. “Our office will never stop working to seek justice for those who have been victimized, and we will continue to investigate and prosecute anyone who harms the most vulnerable in our society.”

Anyone with information regarding child sexual abuse should make a report to ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313, and anyone with additional information regarding these cases should make a report to the Office of Attorney General’s hotline at 888-538-8541. These cases are being prosecuted by Chief Deputy Attorney General Christopher Jones.

Similar charges were filed in October and February against other members of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

The international Christian denomination, founded in the Pittsburgh area more than a century ago and headquartered in New York state, claims 8.7 million members worldwide, including 1.2 million in the United States.

Members will not bear arms, salute a national flag or participate in secular politics. Believers are known for their evangelistic efforts, including knocking on doors and distributing literature in public spaces.

Current Pennsylvania law mandates that clergy and other spiritual leaders report suspicions of child abuse that arise in the course of their work. But the law also provides for exceptions when spiritual leaders learn about abuse through confidential communications, such as confession to a Catholic priest.

Under the structure of the Jehovah’s Witnesses faith, all baptized members are considered “ordained ministers.” Groups of a half-dozen or more elders make many decisions and elders field confessions of sin at the local congregation level.

The Associated Press contributed to this report