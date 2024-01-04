WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania airport has been ranked in the top 10 “least reliable” in the U.S., according to a new study.

Jettly, a private jet charter service, examined the total number of delays, cancelations and diversions at more than 390 airports across America using data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics

The results found that Arnold Palmer Airport in Latrobe (LBE) ranked eighth on the list for least reliable.

“Eighth on the list is Latrobe Airport in Pennsylvania, with 32.8% of all flights experiencing delays, cancellations, or diversions (236 out of 720). Also known as Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Latrobe saw a total of 360 flight arrivals, 108 of which were delayed, and eight of which were canceled. Out of 360 departures, there were 108 delays and 12 flights canceled,” the company said in its release.

Rank AirportPercentage of flights with delays,
cancellations or diversions 
1Stockton Metropolitan Airport, CA 44.6%
2Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, CO 37.6%
3Provo Municipal Airport, UT 36.2%
4Trenton-Mercer Airport, NJ 36.1%
5Fort Lauderdale – Hollywood International Airport, FL 34.4%
6Huntington Tri-State Airport, WV 33.7%
7Houghton County Memorial Airport, MI 33.1%
8Latrobe Airport (Arnold Palmer Regional Airport), PA 32.8%
9Orlando International Airport, FL 32.5%
10Concord-Padgett Regional Airport, NC 32.1%

 “Airports can be stressful places on their own, so when your flight is delayed, or worse canceled, it only contributes to what is already a negative experience for many customers,” Justin Crabbe, CEO of Jettly said.

In turn, Jettly also revealed the most reliable airports, however, there were no Pennsylvania spots on that list.