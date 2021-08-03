PennDOT requesting public input for annual Highway Safety Survey

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) wants input from motorists about traffic safety and their driving behaviors for its annual online Highway Safety Survey.

“Safety is our top priority and we value continued public engagement in making our roadways safer,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “The results from this annual survey help us gauge participants’ attitudes on highway safety, and potentially allow us to adjust our safety activities so we can further reduce crashes and fatalities.”

The survey is available on PennDOT’s website through August 23 and takes about five minutes to complete. All responses, including the “comments” fields, are anonymous.

Last year’s survey had a response of nearly 8,000 people answering questions about their safety habits, such as seat belt use, impaired driving, speeding, and distracted driving.

Nearly 91 percent of respondents said they always wear a seat belt and approximately 88 percent said they never drive while impaired. However, nearly 84 percent of respondents said they speed at least some of the time.

“Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to react to changing traffic or road conditions,” said Gramian. “It puts you, your passengers, and others on the road at risk. Slow down, be safe.”

For more information on our highway safety efforts and to take part in this year’s survey, click HERE.

