UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Kebba Njie will be following former Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry to Notre Dame. Njie entered the transfer portal and announced on Twitter he has committed to the Fighting Irish.

Njie was Penn State’s highest rated recruit ever and spent one season in Happy Valley. The 6’10 237 pound freshman played in all 37 games while making 26 starts. On the season Njie averaged 3.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this season.

Njie is the latest Nittany Lion to transfer. Earlier in the week freshman guard Evan Mahaffey announced his commitment to Ohio State.