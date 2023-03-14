UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — After winning the Big Ten title a few weeks ago, Penn State Wrestling heads out to Oklahoma this week to compete in the NCAA Championships where Penn State looks to bring home its 10th National Championship in 12 seasons.

The Nittany Lions have four wrestlers including Roman Bravo-Young at 133 lbs, Carter Starocci at 174 lbs, Aaron Brooks at 184 lbs, and Max Dean at 197 lbs. One of the biggest challenges this time of the year is facing some of the best wrestlers in the country for the third time. Carter Starocci says the Nittany Lions are ready for the challenge and his goal is to make sure nobody he competes against wants to wrestle him again.

“I like wrestling guys over and over again. It’s kind of like what Marshawn Lynch said, if you run through someone’s face over and over gain, you don’t have to worry about them no more,” said Starocci. “So I kind of like beating guys over and over again just to let them know that I’m the guy, I’m the one. So, I wish I could wrestle everybody in the bracket, not just one half of the bracket and the other side of the bracket. I want to wrestle everybody because that’s what I’m here for.”

The NCAA Wrestling Championships is a three day meet that begins on Thursday.