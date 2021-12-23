UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State women’s volleyball head coach Russ Rose announced his retirement Thursday.

Rose led the Nittany Lions for 43 years and marked 1,330 wins in his career, which is the highest for a coach in the history of NCAA Division I women’s volleyball. Under his coaching, Penn State secured seven NCAA titles and 25 conference championships. Penn State is also the only team in NCAA history to appear in all 41 NCAA championship tournaments.

Assistant Coach Katie Schumacher-Cawleywill serve as the interim head coach while Penn State opens a national search. Rose will remain in an advisory role in the athletics department, according to an announcement from Penn State athletics.

“While I have decided to step into retirement, it has been my pleasure to serve as the head coach of the Penn State women’s volleyball program over the last 43 seasons,” said Rose. “My time here has provided my family and me many memories and relationships that we will carry with us. I would like to thank the many players, managers and support staff for their dedication, in addition to all of the assistants who helped shape the culture and success of the program.”

Five players from Penn State have entered the transfer portal following the 2021 season: middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord, libero Jenna Hampton, outside hitter Annie Cate Fitzpatrick, and setters Gabby blossom and Emily Oerther.

𝗜𝗻 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗹



✏️: Gabby Blossom

🏐: Setter

📍: Penn State#CollegeVBTransfers | #NCAAWVB pic.twitter.com/hGlJFQ4k1H — College VBall Transfers (@CVBTransfers) December 14, 2021

Penn State fell to Pitt 3-1 in the second round of the 2021 NCAA championships.