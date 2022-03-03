HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State University has agreed to pay over $890,000 in civil liability allegations according to The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Penn State agreed Thursday, March 3, to pay $899,824.55 to resolve allegations of civil liability for claims by the Penn State Psychological Clinic, located in State College, to Medicare, TRICARE, and Medicaid.

The claims are dated between February 1, 2015, and July 31st, 2020 for behavioral heald and Evaluation & Management services that violated Medicare rules and regulations.

According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Penn State, through the Clinic, is alleged to have submitted improper claims related to behavioral health services with respect to the supervision of doctoral students, “incident-to” billing requirements, and/or the credentialling of licensed practitioners for Medicare participation.

The clinic is also alleged to have submitted claims for Evaluation & Management services that are not accepted. After discovering the error, Penn State informed the matter to the United States Attorney’s office. Of the settlement amount, $599,883.03, is being restituted.