Penn State suspends defensive linemen Fred Hansard

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State is suspending defensive tackle Fred Hansard for his unnecessary hit on Taulia Tagovailoa in the third quarter of Penn State’s win at Maryland. A hit that came away from the play while Hansard was standing on the sideline.

Correction: it was defensive tackle Fred Hansard with the sideline hit on Tagovailoa.pic.twitter.com/Q2SYEMy3pL — Jeff Ermann (@Jeff_Ermann) November 6, 2021

Hansard will be sidelined for the first half of Saturday’s game against Michigan. Coach James Franklin described the hit Tuesday as out of character for the senior.

“Fred Hansard’s been here for four years. He has been a model citizen and a model student-athlete. He’s a super impressive young man that’s going to go on and do great things, got a great mom and dad,” Franklin said. “I don’t think Fred had any intentions. I don’t think he had any intentions to do anything to hurt another player or anything like that. I think it was a reaction. But at the end of the day, it’s not a good look, right?”

Hansard posted a statement apologizing for the hit, specifically addressing Tagovailoa and teammate Rasheed Walked who also wears number 53 and was initially criticized for the hit on the TV broadcast.