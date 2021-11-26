Penn State runs out of gas in overtime loss to LSU

NICEVILLE, FL (WTAJ) — Sam Sessoms scored 10 of his 13 points in the final four minutes of regulation Friday night, helping force overtime before the Nittany Lions eventually fell to LSU 68-63.

Penn State trailed 58-56 in the final seconds, before Seth Lundy’s tip-in forced overtime.

LSU scored the first six of the extra sessions as Penn State seemingly ran out of steam. The Nittany Lions fall to 3-2 on the season.

FULL RELEASE FROM PSU ATHLETICS

NICEVILLE, Fla. – The Penn State men’s basketball team (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) took the undefeated LSU Tigers (6-0, 0-0 SEC) to overtime following a last-second, game-tying layup by junior Seth Lundy, but the Nittany Lions ultimately fell in extra time, 68-63, in the opening game of the 2021 Emerald Coast Classic. The back-and-forth defensive battle saw seven lead changes, five ties, and neither team lead by more than five points in regulation.

Senior guard Jalen Pickett led the Nittany Lions in scoring with 14 points, including four 3-pointers, for his second-straight game in double digits. He also added a season-high eight rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal to his stat line.

Seniors Sam Sessoms recorded a double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds, his first double-double as a Nittany Lion and the fourth of his career. All of Sessoms’ points came in the second half plus the overtime period. He also added a game-high five assists plus a block.

Senior Myles Dread had 11 points of his own with three 3-pointers for a season high.