Penn State run defense holds Maryland to 1.8 yards per carry

With the losing streak snapped and the month of November off to the right start, Penn State gets ready to welcome number nine Michigan to Beaver Stadium on Saturday for a noon kickoff.

The Nittany Lions struggled in the first half against Maryland, only taking a 7-6 lead into halftime. The offense awoke thanks to three touchdowns from Jahan Dotson, but also the defense came to play and completely shut down the Terrapins running game by only allowing 48 yards on 27 carries. It was a completely different looking run defense than the one that was torched by Illinois.

“I just feel like when coach talks about reading our keys and striking and just being physical,” said Derrick Tangelo. “They got a very good o-line, they’re very physical and very big up front so we just took a challenge to see how good we could do against them.”