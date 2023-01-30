(WHTM) – Two Nittany Lions will participate in the 2023 Shrine Bowl, one of several college all-star games leading into the 2023 NFL Draft.

The East-West Shrine Bowl benefits Shriner’s Children’s, a health care system that provides care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate, all regardless of whether the child’s family can afford the services.

The bowl is the longest-running college all-star football game in the country and two Nittany Lions will be on hand to play in front of NFL scouts and talent evaluators.

Representing the Nittany Lions on the East Team will be offensive lineman Juice Scruggs and wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley.

Scruggs was named to the All-Big Ten third team by coaches in 2022 after starting 12 games at center for Penn State last year. He’d been with the Penn State program since his 2018 true freshman season.

Tinsley played 13 games for Penn State last year after transferring from Western Kentucky. Tinsley had five touchdowns for Penn State and 23 career touchdowns in 39 collegiate games.

The Shrine Bowl will be on Feb. 2 and be broadcast on NFL Network at 8:30 p.m.