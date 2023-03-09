UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The seeds for the NCAA Wrestling Tournament have been released. Penn State has five wrestlers who were given top five seeds. To nobody’s surprise Roman Bravo-Young and Carter Starocci are the one seed at 133 lbs and 174 lbs respectively. The main surprise was number one ranked Aaron Brooks at 184 lbs was hit with the three seed.

Overall Penn State has nine wrestlers who qualified for the tournament. The Nittany Lions are looking to capture their 10th National Championship in 12 years under Head Coach Cael Sanderson. The three day tournament kicks off next Thursday.