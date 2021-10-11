Penn State Men’s Soccer takes down Michigan

Penn State entered their match against Michigan riding high after knocking off number 22 Maryland last week. The Nittany Lions look to extend their two game winning streak.

The game was scoreless at halftime thanks to some stellar goaltending on both sides.

In the 49th minute Penn State broke the scoreless tie when David Bloyou centered a pass for Andrew Privett, who promptly buried it into the back of the net to give the Nittany Lions a 1-0 lead.

Eight minutes later the Wolverines were given a penalty kick, allowing Marc Ybarras to score the equalizer.

The Nittany Lions caught a break when a Michigan player was given a red card, giving Penn State the man advantage. In the 69th minute Jalen Watson sent a cross into the box that was deflected into the net by a Michigan defender, which ended up being the game winner.

Penn State improves to 4-0-0 in conference play with a 2-1 over Michigan.