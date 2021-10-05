Penn State Men’s Ice Hockey opens up season with win

After 589 days, Pegula Ice Arena was packed with fans as Penn State opened their season against Long Island University.

The game started slow, but the Nittany Lions scored a pair of goals three minutes apart to close out the first period. The main spark was freshman Ryan Kirwan who sniped home the first goal on the power play and then set up Chase McClane for the second.

Penn State put the game away for good when Connor McMenamin scored in the final minute of the game. Overall Head Coach Guy Gadowsky was impressed with his freshman in the game, particularly Ryan Kirwan.

“I do like also the way he changed for the team in the third period,” Said Gadowsky. “He is absolutely a producer. So if he has to do that to play well, but I thought he did some other things also and for a freshman to come in and have a goal and an assist in the first game and first goal of the year. That’s a tremendous start for him. It’s nice to see.”

Gadowsky says they are still searching for their offensive identity and he wants to see more high danger scoring opportunities as they look to finish out the sweep of Long Island.