LINCOLN, Ne. (WTAJ) — Penn State men’s basketball fell 72-63 to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday.

Senior forward Seth Lundy had 24 points, including a career-high eight 3-pointers. The Nittany Lions shot 37% from beyond the arc.

Nebraska’s Keisei Tominaga finished with a game-high 30 points.

After a slow start from the Nittany Lions, the Huskers went on a 11-2 run in the middle of the first half. Nebraska led 37-28 at the half.

The Huskers and Nittany Lions split the season series, as Penn State falls to 14-9 on the season. Up next, Penn State hosts Wisconsin on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.