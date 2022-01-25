Penn State has won just one of its last four games, and during that stretch the Nittany Lions offense has fall off. Over that four game stretch Penn State is averaging 60 points per game, which is five points below their season average.

During that stretch the Nittany Lions are only shooting 41 percent from the field and just 29 percent from three. Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry says that since their win over Indiana on January 2nd they are playing with a much slower pace, especially in transition where the Nittany Lions were held without a fast break bucket against Iowa.

“We’re not attacking enough in transition when we have the opportunity. We’re getting a lot of stops. Our defense is playing well, but we’re not running,” said Shrewsberry. “We need sprinters. If you would come and sit through our film session today you would see some of that.”

Penn State will look to get some of its momentum back against Indiana on Wednesday in what is the Nittany Lions third consecutive road game.