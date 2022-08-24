UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was well documented last year that Penn State struggled running the ball, ranking near the bottom in all of College Football in both yards per game and yards per carry, but there is hope in Happy Valley as Penn State seeks its first 1,000 yard rusher since 2018. Noah Cain transferred out leaving Keyvone Lee as the lead back, but with young freshman Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen in the fray, there is optimism around the rush.

“I think we have a very good run game in camp and I think we’ve been doing a good job running and passing the ball so I’m excited for what the future holds.”

The new look run game will have their first test next Thursday at Purdue for the season opener.