STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State football alumni Ki-Jana Carter, D.J. Dozier, and Paul Posluszny are candidates for the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame class.

The lettermen would join 20 former Penn State players and five Nittany Lion coaches who have previously been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Carter made history in the 1995 NFL Draft when the running back became the first Penn State player to be chosen No. 1 overall, going to the Cincinnati Bengals where he spent six seasons.

While with Penn State, Carter made first-team All-American in 1994, led the Big Ten Conference in scoring (10.8 ppg), all-purpose yardage (158.4) and rushing (139.9) his junior season, was named co-MVP of the Rose Bowl in the 1994 season and was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy to Rashaan Salaam.

Dozier also made Nittany Lion history as he is the only Penn State player to ever lead the team in rushing in four consecutive seasons (1983-86).

The running back is most known for his game-winning touchdown at the 1987 Fiesta Bowl. Dozier scored on a six-yard run in the fourth quarter, leading Penn State to the 14-10 victory.

Dozier went on to play four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and spent some time with the Detroit Lions. Dozier was a rare dual sport athlete and played baseball in the farm system for the New York Mets as well.

The only Pennsylvania native Nittany Lion on the list is Posluszny, who was a first-team All-American two years in a row in 2005 and 2006. Posluszny was just the 13th Penn State player to earn the honor twice.

For his prowess as a player, the Aliquippa native became the first two-time team captain since the 1968-69 seasons. Posluszny made even more history, becoming the first Nittany Lion to lead the team in tackles three times and to post three 100-tackle seasons.

Posluszny was drafted in the second round by the Buffalo Bills in 2007, where he played for four seasons. The outside linebacker later spent seven seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The announcement of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2024.