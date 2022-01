TAMPA, Fl. (WTAJ) – Penn State lead Arkansas 10-7 at halftime of the 2022 Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fl.

Tariq Castro-Fields did not play. He was seen on the sidelines without pads. He was one of six defensive starters who did not play.

Smith Vilbert, a redshirt-sophomore defensive end, made his first start of the season for the Nittany Lions and tied an Outback Bowl record with three sacks.