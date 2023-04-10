UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ace Baldwin, the A-10 Player Of The Year announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Penn State. Baldwin will reunite with head coach Mike Rhoades after he left VCU to become the next man in charge of the Nittany Lions.

At VCU last season Baldwin averaged 12.7 points and 5.8 assists per game on .421 percent shooting and .342 percent from beyond the arc. The Rams 27-8 last year and made the NCAA Tournament where they lost their first game to Saint Marys 63-51.

Baldwin comes with two years of eligibility.