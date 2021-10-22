Penn State – Illinois Gameday Forecast

Hello Nittany Nation!!!!

We’re heading back to Beaver Stadium this Saturday for a noon homecoming matchup against the Fighting Illini. The weather this week will not be nearly as pleasant as the past couple of days, but will be far from really being that bad. Those traveling to the stadium in the morning will run into some showers and drizzle, especially coming in from the western part of the state. There may also be areas of fog over some of the ridges. Breakfast tailgates likely will have to deal with some showers and drizzle with temperatures close to the 50-degree mark. We’ll have a good deal of clouds with maybe a shower or some drizzle with a kickoff temperature of 52. Temperatures will only rise into the middle 50s during the game with drizzle and/or a shower or two possible. It would probably be best to bring a jacket with a hood just in case. Some sprinkles are possible for any post-game tailgates with temperatures holding in the 50s.

