UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State football has named Tom Allen its next defensive coordinator.

The hire, which has similarities to Penn State’s hire of Manny Diaz, comes just ahead of the team’s trip to the Peach Bowl. Allen spent the past seven years as Indiana’s head coach. He spent eight years, in total, with the Hoosiers after he was initially hired as defensive coordinator in 2016.

Allen inherits one of the nation’s top defenses that led the country in yards allowed and ranked near the top in every defensive category. In a release, he said he was honored to be entrusted with such a historic program.

“To be trusted to join this storied program has me fired up, and I can’t wait to get to work alongside this coaching staff, these student-athletes and to immerse myself in the Happy Valley community,” Allen said.

Indiana’s defense has been among the worst in the Big Ten in recent years, ranking near the bottom across the board over the last three seasons. But that hasn’t always been the case. Anne’s defenses have shined at times. In the shortened 2020 campaign, Indiana finished the season ranked fourth in points allowed, fifth in yards allowed.

“I have always had a ton of respect for Tom Allen, and we are excited to welcome him to our staff,” Franklin said in a university release. “I’ve enjoyed following his coaching career and his experience as a head coach and defensive play caller will bring tremendous value to our program. Coach Allen has led aggressive and attacking style defenses that will complement what we have already established.”

Penn State added Allen to its Nation Signing Day news conference Wednesday.