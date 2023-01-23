UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WHTM) – One week after Penn State relieved wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield of his duties, the program announced the hiring of a former NFL wide receiver.

Nittany Lions head football coach James Franklin announced that Marques Hagans has been hired as the program’s offensive recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Hagans, 40, worked at the University of Virginia in a variety of roles, most recently as the associate head coach and wide receivers coach.

“We are excited to add Marques to our family,” said Franklin. “He is a veteran coach, whose experiences playing both quarterback and wide receiver at the highest levels will bring tremendous value to our program. Marques has a proven track record of developing receivers throughout his career and has worked alongside many coaches I respect. Marques is a relationship-based leader, whose family values align with the culture of Penn State. We are thrilled to welcome Marques, his wife, Lauren, and sons, Christopher and Jackson to Happy Valley.”

Hagans, who played four seasons at quarterback for Virginia, was drafted 144th overall by the St. Louis Rams in the 2006 NFL Draft. Hagans spent time in Kansas City, St. Louis, and Washington D.C. over five years with six games played as a wide receiver.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be led by James Franklin and work with his tremendous coaching staff,” said Hagans. “I am excited to be part of the tradition of Penn State Football, to uphold the standard of excellence and to work relentlessly to compete for championships. My wife, Lauren, and our boys cannot wait to get to Happy Valley.”

Under Hagans coaching, Virginia was the only school in the country with five different receivers topping 500 receiving yards in 2021.

Penn State fans will get their first chance to see Hagans coach during the 2023 Blue-White Game on April 15. The Nittany Lions open their 2023 season at home against West Virginia on September 2.