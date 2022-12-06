UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The NCAA Volleyball Tournament continues this week and the Nittany Lions are in the Sweet 16 where they head to Madison Wisconsin for a rematch with the Badgers. Penn State was swept by the Badgers in the regular season and this will be their first postseason meeting since the 2013 National Championship.

All-time Penn State had dominated the series winning 32 of 44 matches, but have struggled of late losing five of the last six to Wisconsin.

“Player for player their their physical, you know, they’re coming off of a championship,” said Head Coach Katie Shumacher-Cawley. “So I think sometimes when you have that little swag and you it’s a it’s a confidence thing. So I think we’re feeling pretty good about ourselves and played well last weekend. And, you know, one more practice here and recall before we leave.”

It’s tough for a team to continue beating the same team and Penn State feels like they match up well after losing their most recent match to the Badgers in five sets.

“We got to just grind it out. We play against the best hitters every day in practice. So I think we’re ready for it,” said senior libero Cassie Kuerschen. “And we’ve been working really hard on it this week. So yeah, we’re excited. I mean, that’s what we thrive on and that’s what we love to do.”

The match will take place on Thursday at 6:00 pm.