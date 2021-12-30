Penn State Football has a big week planned as they prepare to take on Arkansas in the Outback Bowl. This week they still have plans to go bowling and visit the beach, but on Wednesday they visited Busch Gardens.

The players participated in many activities including feeding giraffes and going on a Serengeti tour. The players and coaches still have to try and maintain a balance between getting ready for the game and having fun.

Many fans made the trip to Tampa and our Nittany Nation crew in Florida met nine year old Penn State fan Troy Anderson who came out from Hawaii for the game.

“I got a ticket to the Outback Bowl. Penn State vs Arkansas. I saw four wide receivers there.”