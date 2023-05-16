UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State just announced its home game themes for the Nittany Lions 2023 football season.

After teasing the release on Twitter Monday morning, Penn State Athletics announced seven game-day theme dates including the popular annual White Out game which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept. 23 against the Iowa Hawkeyes. This game will be aired on CBS/WTAJ.

According to the release, this will be the 27th time Penn State will be broadcast on WTAJ in program history. It will also be the first CBS broadcast in Beaver Stadium since 1998.

Penn State’s 2023 game themes are as follows:

Saturday, Sept. 2 against West Virginia: Helmet Stripe, 107k Family Reunion.

Beaver Stadium will have a “helmet stripe” stadium layout for the second time ever.

Penn State Football will be partnering with THON which has raised more than $204,000,000 in its history to benefit Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in the fight against childhood cancer.

All fans are encouraged to sport white attire to ensure a Penn State White Out for the clash with the Hawkeyes.

Penn State Homecoming will celebrate the 2023-24 Guide State Forward award winners during the game.

Penn State will honor the men and women who have bravely served our country by dedicating a game to them when the Nittany Lions take the field against Indiana.

Michigan will mark the return of the Penn State Stripe Out. Each section will be coordinated in either all blue or white clothing to create a stripe effect in Beaver Stadium.

The home schedule concludes with Senior Day. The Nittany Lion seniors will be introduced for the final time in front of the Beaver Stadium faithful.

The Nittany Lions season begins on Saturday, Sept. 2 against West Virginia in Beaver Stadium. Visit the Penn State Nittany Lions website for more information.