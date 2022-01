Penn State welcomed the Fighting Illini to the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions dominated from the opening tip in a performance that Head Coach Carolyn Kieger said was their best first half in two and a half years.

Makenna Marissa led all scorers with 25 points as Penn State led Illinois by 23 at halftime. Shay Hagans had a season high 17 points and Maddie Burke nailed four three pointers in the fourth quarter to lead Penn State to a 90-72 win.