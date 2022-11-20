PISCATAWAY, Nj. (WTAJ) — The Penn State defense came to play against Rutgers forcing three turnovers. The defense continues to form their identity around turnovers, tackles for loss, and sacks.

The Nittany Lions had two fumbles returned for touchdowns, a kickoff return touchdown by Nick Singleton, and a pick six from Johnny Dixon that was called back due to a penalty.

“When I look back and I seen there was confirm, you know, you always got to confirm that the seven yards scoop score,” said safety Ji’Ayir Brown. “So I confirmed to see nobody was chasing me and it was just like, man, wow.”

It was the first time since 2005 that Penn State’s defense scored twice and for the third straight week they allowed less than 200 total yards.

Since getting blown out by Michigan and say for a six minute span against Ohio State, this has been one of the best defenses in the country.

“You know, where more dialed in and guys are a lot smarter. You know, guys like Kobe King, for example, you know this guy, he’s playing, you know he’s playing, he’s playing his butt off,” Brown said. “You know, a guy who came in, you know, wasn’t so familiar with the defense at first and he just picked it up, picking it up. And the defense overall is gaining more confidence in their skill, more confidence in the defensive scheme. And they’re and they’re just buying into what Coach Manny is saying and executing at a high level.”

The past few weeks Penn State has been on record watch. In recent weeks Sean Clifford became the programs all time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes and this week it was James Franklin picking up win number 100. He is now the fifth active coach in the Big Ten with at least 100 wins.

Penn State improves to 9-2 with a 55-10 win and next week they look to get double digits in the win column on Senior Day.