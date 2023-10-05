In 2026, the Nittany Lions won't play Ohio State for the first time since 1992.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Big 10 Football Conference released four years of conference opponent information for Penn State on Thursday as the conference adds four new teams.

2024 Conference Opponents

HOME: Penn State will host two newcomers next year as UCLA and Washington make the trip to Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions will also host Illinois, Maryland and Ohio State.

AWAY: PSU will have to travel out west to face USC. They’ll also play Minnesota, Purdue and Wisconsin on the road.

Notably missing from next season’s schedule are games against Michigan, Michigan State and Rutgers.

2025 Conference Opponents

HOME: They will then host Indiana, Nebraska, Northwestern and Oregon. This will be the Duck’s first game in State College since 1964!

AWAY: The 2025 season will see Penn State have an extra conference road match-up. They’ll travel to Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers and UCLA.

2026 Conference Opponents

HOME: They will get to host USC, Minnesota, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin.

AWAY: Penn State will once again play Michigan after a two-year hiatus as one of their four conference road games. They’ll also make trips to Maryland, Northwestern and Washington.

2027 Conference Opponents

HOME: Michigan will play in Beaver Stadium for the first time since 2023 and Penn State will also host Michigan State, Washington and Maryland.

AWAY: Penn State will once face five conference opponents on the road. They’ll make their second trip ever to Eugiene to take on Oregon. They’ll also travel to Illinois, Indiana, Purdue and Wisconsin.

2028 Conference Opponents

AWAY:

HOME: Penn State will welcome Ohio State back to Beaver Stadium, along with Oregon, UCLA, Indiana and Iowa.

The Nittany Lions will go on the road to face Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers and USC.

With the addition to four new teams to the Big 10, the conference had previously announced 12 “protected matchups” that would continue to be played annually. Penn State is the only team without a “protected” matchup for at least the next four seasons.

Another change to note, the east and west divisions are gone. The Big 10 Football Championship Game will feature the top two teams in the conference at the end of the season.