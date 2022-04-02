LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — No. 2 Penn State swept Saint Francis in Men’s Volleyball Saturday evening as the Nittany Lions clinched the EIVA Conference title and improved to 20-3 on the season.

Penn State was led offensively by Brett Wildman and Toby Ezeonu who 12 and 9 kills respectively. Saint Francis pushed the Nittany Lions to the brink in the first set, but Penn State pulled it out 28-26 and then they cruised in the second and third sets.

Penn State is now 13-0 in conference play and will host the conference tournament at the end of April.