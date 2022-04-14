UNIVERSITY PARK, PA (WTAJ) — Penn State basketball added a pair of big-time scorers Thursday in transfers Andrew Funk, and Camren Wynter.

Funk, a 6-5 guard out of Bucknell averaged 17.6 points-per-game last year. His 82 made threes would have led all Penn State players by nearly 20.

Wynter, a 6-2 guard from Drexel averaged 15.8 points-per-game. Wynter has 1659 point in his career, and averaged double-digit scoring in each of his four years with the Dragons.

Funk and Wynter can be labeled as volume shooters, averaging 15 and 14 attempts per-game respectively.

The two should add instant scoring to a Nittany Lion offense that averaged a Big Ten worse 64.6 points-per-game.