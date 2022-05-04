UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State football announced a home-and-home series against Syracuse beginning in 2027.

The Nittany Lions will host the Orange on September 4, 2027. It will be the team’s first trip to Happy Valley since 2009. Penn State then heads to New York on September 9, 2028 to play on the road.

The teams last played in MetLife Stadium in 2013. Penn State beat Syracuse 23-17.

The teams have met 71 times prior with Penn State holding a 43-23-5 record. The Nittany Lions have won the last five meetings between these two teams dating back more than 30-years.