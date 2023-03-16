UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Beaver Stadium will be adding a new plaza ahead of the 2023 football season and fans can join in the fun.

Penn State Athletics announced Thursday the addition of the all-new Legacy Plaza, which will be located on Curtin Road next to the famed south endzone tunnel.

The plaza will honor Penn State’s history will plaques showcasing every season’s schedules, results and team captains. The Nittany Lions have an extensive resume filled with success across its 136 seasons including 920 wins (8th all-time), two national champions, 13 undefeated seasons, 52 bowl appearances (10th all-time) and 31 bowl wins (T-4th).

“Penn State Football has rich tradition and history, and we are excited to be able to recognize all of those accomplishments with this new Legacy Plaza at Beaver Stadium,” Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Patrick Kraft said. “We want our Lettermen, Varsity ‘S’ members, Blue Band members, and all of Nittany Nation to be a part of this celebration of Penn State Football.”

Fans will have their chance to permanently be a part of Penn State history too by purchasing a paver that will be displayed in Legacy Plaza. Pavers will be available in three sizes with or without a logo. Logo options include a Nittany Lion head logo, a Letterman’s Club logo (Football Lettermen only) or a Varsity ‘S’ logo (alumni varsity athletes only).

Below is a breakdown of packaging and prices for a paver.

4” x 8” Brick: $350 – Can contain 1-3 lines of text and up to 16 characters per line.

8” x 8” Brick: $500 – Can contain 1-6 lines of text and up to 16 characters per line.

8” x 8” Logo Brick: $600 – Can contain 1-3 lines of text and up to 16 characters per line.

12” x 12” Logo Brick: $1,000 – Can contain 1-5 lines of text and up to 20 characters per line.

Fans will also be able to customize a message for the paver they purchase. All text will be centered on the paver and engraved in uppercase, except if requested for proper name formatting. Any letters, numbers, symbols or punctuation marks on a standard English keyboard can be used for engraving.

Every paver purchase will also come with a replica and certification of recognition that will be mailed to purchasers. Fans can visit the Penn State Legacy Plaza website to purchase a paver.

In February, it was announced that Penn State was looking to make ‘significant upgrades’ to Beaver Stadium. The home of the Nittany Lions has already undergone numerous renovations since the 1960s.