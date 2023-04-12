UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The NFL Draft is just a few weeks away and a season ago the Nittany Lions had eight players taken off the board. While this year’s class lacks depth, it doesn’t lack talent and could see plenty of players drafted including Joey Porter Jr. in the first round. As the son of a former NFL star, Porter grew up in the spotlight.

“Just to be myself no matter what, people are going to make comparisons,” said Porter. “So, I have my name. He has his name for a reason and to do what I love to do, and that’s play football.”

The lengthy and quick cornerback stands to be Penn State’s first corner ever taken in the first round, a statement he began making in week one when he broke up six passes in Penn State’s comeback win over Purdue.

“I just put myself on a bigger map. I feel like I was already on the map, but people didn’t take me as serious. I feel like that game really shut down,” Porter said. “A lot of critics and a lot of he say she say stuff about my game. So I feel like that really set the tone for the rest of the season.”

On the season Porter recorded 27 tackles and had 11 pass breakups while holding opposing quarterbacks to a 63.6 passer rating when targeting him.

“His size and his length, the length of his arms help dictate coverage and, and what happens at the line of scrimmage,” said Thomas Frank Carr of Blue White Illustrated. “He has the ability also to jump up and bat the ball away and to make it much harder to get a perfect pass through and still have it be completed.”

Porter did just about everything you ask of corners except catch the ball. His hands are one area of his game that’s raised questions. In his three year career with Penn State he only recorded one interception.

“Does Joey Porter Jr. change the game for you? Does he get interceptions? Does he bring you high first round quality a guy that is going to be a lock down corner that gets you interceptions and not just tips and batted balls? That is the biggest thing if some team wants to take a risk on him, but he can be a very good defensive back that can challenge a number one wide receiver and disrupt the game for them there,” Frank Carr said.

Porter was invited to the NFL Draft and will be in attendance in Kansas City.