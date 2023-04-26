UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State has a long and vaunted history producing NFL prospects, but it’s been a minute since Penn State produced high end pro offensive linemen.

Juice Scruggs could break that drought.

“There are couple guys in this NFL draft that I think are secret starters, Juice Scruggs and Brenton Strange,” said Blue White Illustrated’s Thomas Frank Carr.

Scruggs is projected to be selected in the fourth-sixth rounds. If drafted then, he’d be Penn State first offensive linemen take before the seventh round since 2019 when the Cowboys selected Connor McGovern in the third round.

“Quality starting centers come from the fifth round,” said Carr. “That’s where they come from. It’s not always the first and second round, guys. That’s where good teams fill out starting roles with quality players that are not maybe difference makers, but definitely prop up the floor of your team.”

Scouts like Scruggs’ hands, size and fundamentals. After playing guard earlier in his career, he thrived this year as Penn State’s starting center, and after being considered a draft sleeper in the preseason the senior may now be a day three steal.

“To even think about where I am now, to where I was, is unbelievable,” he said during his pro day. “I gave all the things I God and it’s just like you said, dreams becoming a reality.”