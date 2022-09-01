HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A service plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for gas and fuel fill-ups starting on Sept. 6.

According to a release, the Sideling Hill Service Plaza in Fulton County will not have gas or diesel fuel starting on Tuesday. Sept. 6 at 7:30 a.m.

The fuel will be unavailable at that service plaza for a period of approximately 10 weeks. The fuel provider for the turnpike, 7-Eleven, will be replacing the underground fuel tanks, fuel lines and installing new dispensers at the plaza’s fuel pumps.

The Turnpike is advising drivers to not stop for fuel at the Slideling Hill services plaza. and stating they may need to travel to the Cumberland Valley Service Plaza for fuel if traveling eastbound. Drivers on the westbound side can stop at the North Midway Plaza for fuel.

Restrooms, convenience stores, and food options will remain open inside the Slideling Hill Service Plaza.