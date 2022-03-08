HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Last week, the state Supreme Court ruled that Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law is to remain in place for at last the near future. The justices’ order overturned a previous decision made by a state judge that would have pulled the plug on the 2-year-old voting law next week.

On Tuesday, the state Supreme Court heard arguments regarding the legal challenge to the law from both sides.

The Republican-leaning commonwealth court earlier ruled Act 77 unconstitutional. It said language in the state’s constitution only allows for absentee ballots with excuses like being a deployed soldier, illness, or being forced out of town by work.

Republican lawmakers, who overwhelmingly voted in favor of Act 77 way back when say they did not realize it was evidently unconstitutional, and now believe only in-person voting is allowed.

Lawyers who support mail-in ballots insist the constitutional language is only referring to the qualifications to vote in general, and does not have anything to do with the manner in which one votes.

The Democrat-leaning Supreme Court will now have to decide.

“Because it is popular does not mean it passes constitutional muster,” one Justice said, noting Marsy’s law for crime victims, which passed overwhelmingly by lawmakers and voters, but was struck down by the courts.

One way to absolutely get mail-in ballots? Pass a constitutional amendment to create them. However, that is a down-the-road solution to an immediate problem.

Governor Tom Wolf asked the justices to keep the law intact during the litigation. He added that stopping the mail-in voting ahead of the May primary “would, if anything, only exacerbate voter confusion and the danger of disenfranchisement.”

A Justice asked on Tuesday what happens if there is not a ruling before the primary and would things be okay in time for the November general election?

